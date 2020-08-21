RP to verify SBI claim that Rs 1,200-crore loan to RCom was based on Anil Ambani’s personal guarantee

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed a resolution professional (RP) to verify State Bank of India’s (SBI) claims that a Rs 1,200-crore loan provided to RCom was based on a personal guarantee of Chairman Anil Ambani. Based on the RP’s report, the tribunal will decide whether to admit or reject SBI’s Interlocutory Application (IA).

On his part, Ambani is seeking advice on filing an appeal against the order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The tribunal has appointed Jitender Kothari as RP for the resolution process, NCLT said in its order dated August 20, issued to verify a claim by SBI, the country’s largest lender.

According to the IA filed by SBI, RCom in or around 2015-16, approached the Project Finance Strategic Business Unit of SBI seeking Rs 565 crore for repayment of certain existing financial indebtedness. Similarly, Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), a sister concern, also approached the bank for Rs 635 crore.

SBI, now a financial creditor to the companies, provided the loans in 2016, while Ambani provided personal guarantees. Both RCom and RITL committed defaults in repayment in and around January 2017, the petition said.

“The NCLT order directing the appointment of RP does not constitute an admission of SBI's insolvency application by the NCLT. The RP will examine SBI's insolvency application against Ambani and submit a report to the NCLT,” a spokesperson for Ambani said.

Ambani is reviewing the order and is taking advice on filing an appropriate appeal before NCLAT (higher tribunal) against the appointment of RP, he said.

The order will have no bearing on the operations of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd, NCLT said, adding, the claim, after verification and determination of maintainability would be considered at a later date by NCLT.

On Friday, NCLT is also hearing the resolution plan submitted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), led by SBI. The plan needs NCLT approval for implementation.

