RP to verify SBI claim that Rs 1,200-crore loan to RCom was based on Anil Ambani’s personal guarantee

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed a resolution professional (RP) to verify State Bank of India’s (SBI) claims that a Rs 1,200-crore loan provided to RCom was based on a personal guarantee of Chairman Anil Ambani. Based on the RP’s report, the tribunal will decide whether to admit or reject SBI’s Interlocutory Application (IA).
On his part, Ambani is seeking advice on filing an appeal against the order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
The tribunal has appointed Jitender Kothari as RP for the resolution process, NCLT said in its order dated August 20, issued to verify a claim by SBI, the country’s largest lender.
According to the IA filed by SBI, RCom in or around 2015-16, approached the Project Finance Strategic Business Unit of SBI seeking Rs 565 crore for repayment of certain existing financial indebtedness. Similarly, Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), a sister concern, also approached the bank for Rs 635 crore.
SBI, now a financial creditor to the companies, provided the loans in 2016, while Ambani provided personal guarantees. Both RCom and RITL committed defaults in repayment in and around January 2017, the petition said.
“The NCLT order directing the appointment of RP does not constitute an admission of SBI's insolvency application by the NCLT. The RP will examine SBI's insolvency application against Ambani and submit a report to the NCLT,” a spokesperson for Ambani said.
Ambani is reviewing the order and is taking advice on filing an appropriate appeal before NCLAT (higher tribunal) against the appointment of RP, he said.
The order will have no bearing on the operations of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd, NCLT said, adding, the claim, after verification and determination of maintainability would be considered at a later date by NCLT.
On Friday, NCLT is also hearing the resolution plan submitted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), led by SBI. The plan needs NCLT approval for implementation.
ALSO READ: Chinese banks to get Rs 7,000 crore if RCom’s current resolution plan is approved
ALSO READ: DoT objects to RCom, RTL debt resolution plans under IBC
ALSO READ: Spectrum asset of the company: SBI in Supreme Court on behalf of RCom Committee of Creditors
ALSO READ: ‘RCom has no AGR liability as it incurred losses in past 10 years’
ENDs
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...