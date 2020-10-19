Companies

NCLT approves JSW Steel bid for Asian Colour with modification in RP

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

The National Company and Law Tribunal has approved JSW Steel Coated Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, ₹1,550 crore bid to acquire Asian Colour Coated on Monday with 'certain modification' in the resolution plan approved by the lenders.

The written order of NCLT is still awaited, said the company. The order of NCLT comes after two-years of wait for JSW Steel.

NCLT
iron and steel
merger, acquisition and takeover
JSW Steel Ltd
