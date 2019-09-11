NCML appoints Siraj Chaudhry as MD & CEO

A green role for dirty coal
National Collateral Management Service Limited (NCML) on Wednesday announced appointment of Siraj Chaudhry as its new MD & CEO. Sanjay Kaul, the present MD & CEO, has been appointed as Chairman of the board of directors replacing S B Mathur, who decided to step down due to personal reasons.
A retired Chairman and CEO of agriculture and food products major, Cargill India, Siraj brings with him over three decades of experience. For 16 years, he had held leadership roles in the Agriculture and Food space.
“Under the new leadership of Siraj Chaudhry, we look forward to NCML growing rapidly, creating further efficiencies in the country's post-harvest value chain and diversifying with a global outreach,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation - an investment holding company having majority ownership interest and management control in NCML. He further added, “The appointment of Sanjay Kaul as Chairman would provide both continuity as well as guidance to the management in its future growth plans.”
