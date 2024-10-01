National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Power Trading Corporation (PTC India) to procure low-cost power, including green energy, through power exchanges for the RRTS corridor.

This collaboration will enable NCRTC to meet part of its power requirement sourcing through power exchanges at its Receiving Substations (RSS) located in Ghaziabad, Modipuram, Shatabdi Nagar, and Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) in Delhi, to reduce overall power costs.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, currently undergoing phased commissioning, relies on electricity to ensure the smooth operation of its Namo Bharat trains. Reducing electricity costs is a key focus for NCRTC, as energy expenses constitute around 30-35 per cent of its operational expenditures.

NCRTC is currently sourcing electricity from Discoms, and efforts are underway to reduce energy costs by exploring power exchanges, provided the overall tariff is lower than Discom’s energy charges.

With extensive experience in the power exchange business, PTC India will assist NCRTC in this effort, helping to minimise costs while ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply. PTC has previously provided similar energy management services to various organisations.

NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said, “A capital-intensive project like the RRTS needs to be sustainable in the longer term. We are pleased to partner with PTC India in managing our energy needs. NCRTC is committed to finding innovative and sustainable solutions. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to secure reliable and cost-effective power, including green energy, to reduce the carbon footprint.”

This agreement is part of NCRTC’s broader strategy to adopt innovative methods to ensure the efficient operation of its RRTS corridors. PTC India will act as NCRTC’s trading partner, facilitating power procurement and managing all energy requirements.

The phased implementation of power trading will begin with the already commissioned section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, with plans to expand as full operations are progressively rolled out.

A 42 km corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South is operational, serving nine stations. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and the Meerut Metro are expected to be fully operational by June 2025.

