Near.Store partners with FMCG players to deliver essential goods

Near.Store, a hyperlocal eCommerce platform, on Thursday announced tie-ups with key FMCG players like Mondelez India, Marico etc, to deliver essentials to different homes. Near.store is focusing on getting products that are used frequently by consumers such as cooking oil, chocolates and cookies.

Near.Store was initially only a plug and play hyperlocal platform that enabled Kirana stores to go online without any friction or cognitive adaptation, by using an AI-driven dongle and software. Given the tough times and the lockdown, Near.Store opened its platform to facilitate direct order from the consumer for multiple brands. The partnership with key players like Mondelez India, Marico etc. will enable retail consumers to order the products directly through Near.Store. Once a consumer places an order, the products are then delivered at the consumer’s doorsteps within 24-36 hours.

Other brands on the platform include Epigamia, Raw Pressary and “and nothing else.”, a protein bar brand. It also has a host of local ready to eat snacks brands available online.

Commenting on the tie-up, Garima Dikshit, Head of eCommerce, Mondelez India, said, “We know the role our products play in our consumers’ life, more so in these challenging times, as they look at their trusted brands like Cadbury, OREO and Bournvita, as ways to indulge in or create eat experiences with their families.

Hence we are ensuring our much-loved products are available where ever our consumers shop. The association with varied partners like Near.Store and many others is in line with these efforts,” he said.

Near.store currently facilitates delivery at over 70 large housing societies in Mumbai, giving access to a customer base of more than 35,000 families.

To place an order, the society has to create a separate society micro-site on the Near.store site. This link can be shared with building residents and they can order essential products like Saffola Oil, Cadbury chocolates, OREO, Bournvita etc.