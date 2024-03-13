NephroPlus, a multinational dialysis care services company, has acquired Renal Therapy Solutions Inc (RTSI), a dialysis network in the Philippines.

NephroPlus has a network of over 400 dialysis clinics in more than 230 cities in four countries (India, Nepal, Uzbekistan and the Philippines). It treats about 28,000 patients every month.

“This strategic move further strengthens its position in the Philippines as the third largest dialysis network, with 27 clinics with new coverage in Luzon and Visayas,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO of NephroPlus, said. The company, however, has not divulged the size of the deal.

Patient-centric

“Our shared commitment to improving chronic kidney patient lives through patient-centric, efficient, and quality healthcare is the foundation of our 14-year journey globally and three-year journey in the Philippines,” he said.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in NephroPlus’ global expansion strategy, solidifying its presence in the Philippines. The addition of RTSI’s six well-established clinics enhances NephroPlus’ ability to reach and serve key locations such as Caloocan, Novaliches, Bacolod, Mindoro and Bohol,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

