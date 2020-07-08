Nestle India launches virtual internship programme

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
Packaged food major Nestle India launched a virtual internship programme called ‘Nesternship’, in a bid to offer opportunities to enhance the employability and competence of young professionals.
The company said the programme has been launched to ensure that the country’s youth do not lose out on opportunities to gain professional skills at a time when the economy has been adversely hit by the pandemic.
The Indian arm of the Swiss major said the programme will roll out virtual internship opportunities to 1,000 young professionals across diverse functions and education backgrounds over the next four months.
“The programme addresses applications from graduates in the final year of any discipline and post-graduates and will focus on upskilling and enabling the interns to thrive in workplaces that they join at a later date,” it said in a statement.
Interested applicants will be able to apply through Internshala, an internship and online training platform. They can also refer to the social media handles of Nestlé India and send their applications. The registrations for the internship programme will begin on July 8 and remain open for three days.
“The programme will go live on 1st August 2020 and will continue for four months, with upskilling 250 interns every month till end of November,” the company added.
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said in the statement: “India’s future hinges on the energy, capabilities and hard work of our youth and being part of that eco-system, Nestlé India is committed to this imperative. Through this internship, we would be offering youngsters an opportunity to develop their skills and they will be paid a stipend and awarded a certificate on successful completion of the project. We will also have young mentors for our interns within the organisation to ensure a smooth experience and genuine learning.”
He said this initiative is a part of the company’s global youth initiative, ‘Nestlé Needs Youth’.
