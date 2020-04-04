Nestle India rolls out measures for employees, factory workers and community in fight against Covid-19

Nestle India has decided to pay full incentive to its sales force staff and roll out a special rewards programme for its factory operators, who are involved with the production and distribution of its products, as the country grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is part of a comprehensive set of measures, the company has taken to ensure the safety and well being of its employees as well as support the community and authorities in the battle against the pandemic.

Initiatives

The local arm of the Swiss major said it is rolling out the "Nestle Surakhsha" program to cover members of it front-line sales force staff with a Covid-19 insurance protection for a period of three months, who might not be covered by Employees’ State Program. It also added they have been paid 100 per cent of their sales incentive.

Similarly the company has rolled out "Nestle Samman" program, a special rewards programme for the employees who are working at the factories for their contribution during this crisis. It added that it is also adopting strict social distancing and other safety measures at all it manufacturing locations.

"We commit to initially, a sum of ₹ 15 crore towards feeding programs for less privileged sections of society through participation with leading and credible NGOs engaged in this along with distribution of essential groceries to the needy. We will also support out of the fund, purchase of medical equipment, PPEs as needed, we have started with a contribution of ₹ 1 crore to Narayana Hrudayalaya Foundation for purchase of much needed ventilators for Delhi/NCR," the company stated adding that its donating its products to local governments.

In a statement, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said " We commit ourselves to continue to give every possible support to the communities and to the authorities who are fighting tirelessly and valiantly each day against the spread of this virus. This dedication to a national cause goes from our supply chain, to our factories, our people, our distribution partners, who work round the clock to ensure that we continue to meet the nutritional needs of families. We heed to a call of duty to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available to our consumers and communities throughout the country."

The FMCG major said that its staff through the "Employee voluntary contribution program", which is topped up with equivalent contribution from Nestle India, will support the Indian Red Cross Society to strengthen its efforts.

Meanwhile, the company has also rolled out virtual engagement programs, training programmes and advisory calls with accredited doctors besides other initiatives to help employees cope with stress.