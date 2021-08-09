Nestle’s brands set to mask-up to generate awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Soon, logos of brands such as Maggi, Nescafe, Kitkat and Everyday will be masked-up, in a bid to generate awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour among consumers.
Nestle India on Monday said it will be tweaking the product packaging that will showcase its key brands “masked-up” to stress on the importance of mask usage. The packaged food major said brands such as Kitkat, Maggi, Nescafe and Everyday will be part of its new “Face of Hope” initiative.
A Nestle India spokesperson said, “Nestle India understands the ‘need of the hour’ and wants to sensitise each and every individual about the one basic practice that we must all follow – masking-up. To remind all of us and to create awareness on this very important safeguard, we have commenced work towards tweaking our product packaging that will see our iconic brands “masked-up”. Our aim is to ensure that this important message gets reinforced every time when consumers look at our products.”
The company said that new packaging will begin hitting retail shelves in the next few weeks. The initiative will also be backed through a print and digital campaign.
“By leveraging the power of iconic brands like Maggi, Kitkat, Nescafe, and Everyday, we aim to spread even greater awareness on the importance of masking. Our brands have a rich purpose and in the past as well, packaging changes have been made to reflect important societal messages,” the company spokesperson added.
Since the pandemic outbreak, brands across categories have been increasingly leveraging on their product packaging for various initiatives such as highlighting the role of Covid warriors and generating awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour.
In 2016, Nestlé India had brought about a change in the packaging of some of its brands to support girl child education in association with Nanhi Kali. Maggi had changed its tagline from “2 minute noodles” to “2 minutes for education”, while Kitkat had changed the visual of the finger snap to one without the break with the line — “No break from education”. Meanwhile, Nescafe had changed the tagline “It all starts with a Nescafe” to “It all starts with education”.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...