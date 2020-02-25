Netflix unveils ‘Top 10’ feature listing the most popular programmes in a particular country

Netflix has announced a new feature that will rank the 10 most popular programmes on its service in a particular country.

“Whether you love books, music, films or TV, top 10 lists are a great way to find out what’s popular. So today we’re rolling out a new Top 10 feature on Netflix,” said Cameron Johnson, Product Innovation, Netflix in an official release on Monday.

The ‘top 10 list’will be displayed in a separate row to be added on the platform.

The new row, which will have its own special design, will enable users to see what is most popular on Netflix in their country. The list will be updated every day. The position of the newly added row will vary, depending on how relevant the shows and films for the day are to the user.

In addition to the overall top 10 list which will include all kinds of content, users will also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when they click on the respective tabs on Netflix.

Shows and films that have been added to the day’s lists will also have a special ‘Top 10’ badge in red displayed on the banner to make it easier for users to discover them.

Netflix tested this feature in Mexico and the UK before rolling it out worldwide.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” Johnson said.

Apart from new features, the OTT platform is also working on promotional strategies to expand its reach worldwide.

Under a recent promotional price offer for India, Netflix will provide subscription services to select new users at ₹5 for the first month irrespective of their subscription plans. It also rolled out a mobile-only ‘affordable’ subscription plan for Indian users in 2019 at a monthly subscription fee of ₹199.

