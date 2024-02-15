Tata Motors on Wednesday said its new Nexon (ICE) has got a 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection, and a 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP.

“With Nexon, all our new SUVs have now received GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations, but also prioritise the safety of every passenger on the road,” said Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Sales at a high

Sales of the Nexon have been on the rise.

“17,000 units of Nexon were sold in January. We already have over 6 lakh families owning the Nexon,” added Savarkar.