NFC celebrates birth anniversary of first chief executive, Dr N Kondal Rao

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 15, 2021

He was instrumental in setting up the industrial unit

Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad, on Thursday celebrated the 97th birth centenary of late Dr N. Kondal Rao, the first chief executive of the facility and who was instrumental in setting up the industrial unit.

He was the Project Director of NFC (1975-1984) and responsible for production of the first pressurised heavy-water reactor (PHWR) fuel bundle which was used in Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-I at Rawatbhatta, Rajasthan.

In view of his immense contributions to the Nuclear Power Programme of India, his bust was erected in front of Saarathi Building, NFC on 95th birthday. Every year, his birthday is celebrated at NFC, according to a statement.

At the event, Dr. Dinesh Srivastava, Chairman & Chief Executive, NFC, talked about the strong base set by Kondal Rao in setting up of NFC in early 1970s, the results of which is being witnessed by the present generation. This has resulted in development of new technologies and processes for enhanced nuclear fuel production along with quality and safety.

Published on July 15, 2021

