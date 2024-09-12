Japan-based Nidec, which had previously invested ₹450 crore in Karnataka, has proposed an additional 20-acre expansion with an investment ₹150 crore in the Hubli-Dharwad industrial area. This announcement came following Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil’s recent visit to Japan.

The project, part of Nidec’s Motion & Energy segment, will cover 50 acres and is expected to generate over 800 jobs. Initially planned on a 30-acre plot, Nidec has now applied for a 20-acre expansion within the same Hubli-Dharwad industrial area.

The state-of-the-art facility will host six factories, manufacturing alternators, motors, system solutions, and drives for key sectors like data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), and elevators. Construction, which began in April 2024, is likely to be completed by March 2025, with commercial production expected to begin by October 2025. Spanning a total built-up area of 62,000 square meters, the project will significantly bolster Nidec’s presence in India while supporting critical industries like renewable energy and industrial automation.

M.B. Patil stated, “Nidec’s commitment to Karnataka is very encouraging, and we are confident in the company’s continued growth in the state. We are fully committed to supporting Nidec, whether it’s with land acquisition or other resources, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation of the project. Our team is ready to assist Nidec in every possible way, and we look forward to their success in Karnataka.”

The investment was announced during a meeting attended by M.B. Patil, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries. Michael Briggs, the president of Nidec Motion and Energy, Anthony Pickering, president - of notion; Greg Gorman, the company’s chief growth officer; Girish Kulkarni, president and country managing director of Nidec India; Udaya Kumar, director of corporate procurement); and Swapnil Dethe, director of strategy and business development, all represented the company.