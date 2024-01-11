Nippon Paint India (Decorative) has announced its entry into the e-commerce market with Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart.

“Through our collaboration with these platforms, customers can anticipate a consistent standard of excellence in both quality and customer service,” said Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division).

With its foray into the e-commerce market, the company aims to deliver customer orders across India within a one-day delivery window.

The brand has made available a wide range of more than 8,000 decorative paint products for purchase on these platforms, according to a statement.

The online product range encompasses over 600 shades of interior/exterior, wood and metal paints, primers/undercoats, paint sprayers, multipurpose lubricants, and craft supplies.

The company said that to safeguard against leakage, wall paints are dispatched in specially designed packaging that safeguards the product throughout the delivery process.