Nippon Paint provides financial aid to over 1,000 painters in Tamil Nadu

Nippon Paint today announced that it has provided financial assistance to 1,000 plus painters in Tamil Nadu, whose livelihood has been impacted by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a press statement, the Japanese paint maker said that the financial assistance is provided in the form of Amudha Surabhi - a digital currency card, which will be topped up by the company.
Painters and their families can purchase essential commodities from their neighbourhood kirana stores using the Amudha Surabhi card. The company's statement said, “This will ensure the painter families have access to essential grocery items in light of the lockdown.”
The nation-wide lockdown has brought several sectors to its knees. The construction and real estate sector, which is already riddled with project slowdown and liquidity issues, is one of the sectors that is worst hit by the Covid-19-led lockdown.
“Nippon Paint always strives to support painters, who are our key stakeholders. In view of the current Covid-19 pandemic that has shaken the world, we are committed to help reduce the impact faced by our painters who mostly rely on daily wages,” said S Mahesh Anand, President - Decorative Division, Nippon Paint was quoted in the statement.
“We hope that our contribution will help sustain their families during the current lockdown,” he added
