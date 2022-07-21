NITI Aayog to develop net zero greenhouse gas emissions roadmap for NTPC

State-run NTPC on Thursday said it has signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with NITI Aayog to develop its net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions roadmap.

This will pave the way for greening the power sector. The SoI seeks to formalise a framework of cooperation between the parties to facilitate NTPC to strategise on diversification of its generation mix to eventually reduce its carbon footprint and support India’s endeavour towards achieving net zero by 2070, the country’s largest Genco said in a statement..

As the government of India has announced the ‘Panchamrit’ goals during COP 26, NITI Aayog is working on the development of different scenarios/ pathways for achieving net zero by 2070. With 17 per cent of installed generation capacity of the country, NTPC meets around 24 per cent of India’s power requirement, it added.

With this collaboration, NTPC would be able to utilise the expertise of NITI Aayog’s energy team for the development of Net Zero GHG emissions Roadmap for NTPC to align with government’s ‘Panchamrit’ goals

Carbon management unit

The country’s premier policy making body will also help the Genco with emissions and energy (portfolio mix) modelling including development of scenarios for 2030, 2037, 2047 and 2070, as well as provide assistance in establishment of Carbon Management Unit (CMU) in NTPC with the aim of integrating all GHG reduction initiatives under one umbrella.

NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), the Genco said.

The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under the JVs, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.