NMDC produces 2.19 mn tonne iron ore in July

NMDC Limited produced 2.19 million tonnes and sold 2.57 million tonnes of iron ore in July.
“During this period, despite the current uncertain situation due to Covid-19, NMDC has been able to achieve excellent physical performance through its continual push towards higher volumes which saw production of 2.19 MT and sales 2.57 MT that grew by 13 per cent and 7 per cent over the corresponding period last year, respectively,” a press release from the countrys largest iron ore miner said on Tuesday.
Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC said the last few months have been quite challenging for the entire industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation impacting the performance of all major producers.
“However this challenge was treated as an opportunity by us to accelerate our efforts towards stabilizing the production and continuously improving our production processes.
Going forward NMDC will strive to maximize cost efficiencies to improve its bottom-line,” Deb said.
In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh Projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonnes as compared to the total production of 1.16 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year, an increase of 35 per cent.
NMDC also achieved record sales in July from Chhattisgarh mines by selling 1.90 million tonnes of Iron ore against 1.60 million tonnes in July 2019, a jump of 18.75 per cent.
