NMDC takes preventive steps to fight COVID 19

NMDC is implementing various preventive measures at its headquarters, various plants and offices to protect its employees and their families against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The NMDC employees, stakeholders and their family members have been requested to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 23 as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the 5,500 employees and 20,000+ NMDC family members, it has implemented various preventive measures in office premises like thermal screening of temperature of all employees at the entrance, provided masks to sanitation and security personnel and sanitizers usage and restriction on entry of visitors. It has also taken up awareness campaigns at offices and plant headquarters of Bailadila iron ore mines, Steel Plant at Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh), Donimalai iron ore mines and plant (Karnataka) and Diamond Mining Project (Panna in Madhya Pradesh).

The iron ore mining company has taken up steps on disinfecting and sanitizing the work stations, washrooms and pantry spaces at regular intervals. Employees taking treatment for chronic ailments, pregnant ladies and those vulnerable to contagious diseases have been permission to work from home given work from home permission.

NMDC is also promoting social distancing among employees.

As instructed by the Government, the working hours of all employees are being staggered to avoid mass gatherings at the time of reporting and closing of duty. NMDC has also drafted daily and weekly roaster for employees. All meetings are being avoided and if required, meetings are conducted by web or video conference.

All the apprentices and trainees have been given paid leave.

The Senior Management is taking regular review of the precautionary measures taken up for preventing COVID-19, according to a NMDC statement..