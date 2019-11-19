No festive cheer for the forging industry this time

Despite automobile manufacturers reporting a surge of 5-7 per cent in retail sales during this festive season, this has failed to bring in any cheer for the forging industry, according to the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), the apex body of the forging industry in the country. It continues to reel under the production cuts in the auto sector and pressure for liquidation of inventory that has built-up due to the impending BS-6 transition, it said.

The forging industry in the country primarily caters to the automotive sector, which accounts for 60-70 per cent of the forging production. With the auto sector witnessing the worst ever slowdown, the forging industry has witnessed a corresponding average slowdown to the tune of 25-30 per cent, AIFI said in a release on Tuesday.

The association expressed concern over the lack of demand with respect to fresh orders from the automotive sector. “With the ripple down effect of slumping automobile sales, the forging industry is facing the heat with a sharp decline in demand which has resulted in substantial production cuts,” it said.

S Muralishankar, President - AIFI, said that the festive season saw few car manufacturers reporting a decent increase in sales at the retail level, due to which an inventory clearance happened at the dealer end. “The figures during the festive period clearly indicate higher retail sales than the number of wholesales. This increase comes after a drop-in sale for the last two quarters, driven by higher discounts offered by the OEs (Original Equipment) to allow the liquidation of inventories. The production and demand at the manufacturing level haven’t seen any upward movement because of which the forging and auto-component sector continue to reel under the auto slowdown. Currently, there is a huge inventory build-up due to poor demand and to curb this, many forging units have been making proportionate cuts in terms of working hours and production. If this scenario stretches further, we anticipate more production loss and job cuts,” he said.

“Some of the major threats looming over the forging industry due to the auto sector slowdown are part obsolescence on account of the looming changeover to BS-VI norms from BS-IV with effect from April 1, 2020, drop in the value of currently non-moving inventory due to downward commodity price corrections, difficulty in meeting repayment requirements of loans and interest liabilities due to the reduction in capacity utilisation,” AIFI further stated.

The government needs to take a holistic approach to revive the reeling auto sector and give it a necessary push, said Muralishankar.

“The industry is hoping for a few immediate steps to be taken by the government like a cut in GST rates, reducing the overall cost of ownership and time-bound implementation of scrapping policy amongst others. The revival will play a critical role in strengthening the forging industry and shall provide collaborative platforms to address the challenges faced by the industry.” said Muralishankar.