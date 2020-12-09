No new Covid cases at JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar plant

JSW Steel has reported there are no new coronavirus cases at its plant, Vijayanagar Works, in Ballari, Karnataka.

Vinod Nowal, Deputy Managing Director, JSW Steel, said the company has successfully managed to flatten the Covid infection curve at the plant with no new cases reported in the recent past. Bringing the infection under control is an outcome of concerted efforts by employees at Vijayanagar Works in the last few months.

“At the same time, we continue to stay alert as the fight against the coronavirus has not ended. JSW Steel will continue to keep a close vigil and follow strict safety guidelines issued by the government to keep employees are safe,” he said.

The company had converted its Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital and OP Jindal Training Centre in Ballari into full-fledged Covid-19 care centres and kept themost critical workforce inside the plant.

It also ensured safety of all other employees through work from home facility besides strict adherence to health and safety guidelines. A “Fever Centre” was set up within the steel plant’s premises to check and detect early symptoms of ILI (influenza-like illness) or SARI (severe acute respiratory infection).

JSW Steel continues to undertake stringent safety measures to keep its plants and townships safe through regular sanitization of offices, shop floors, company vehicles, buses and common areas like ATMs at regular intervals. Thermal screening at entry gates and use of face masks are mandatory. All employees and their family members are encouraged to download the AarogyaSetu app to stay informed on Covid risks.