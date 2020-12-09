No new Covid cases at JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar plant

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
JSW Steel has reported there are no new coronavirus cases at its plant, Vijayanagar Works, in Ballari, Karnataka.
Vinod Nowal, Deputy Managing Director, JSW Steel, said the company has successfully managed to flatten the Covid infection curve at the plant with no new cases reported in the recent past. Bringing the infection under control is an outcome of concerted efforts by employees at Vijayanagar Works in the last few months.
“At the same time, we continue to stay alert as the fight against the coronavirus has not ended. JSW Steel will continue to keep a close vigil and follow strict safety guidelines issued by the government to keep employees are safe,” he said.
The company had converted its Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital and OP Jindal Training Centre in Ballari into full-fledged Covid-19 care centres and kept themost critical workforce inside the plant.
It also ensured safety of all other employees through work from home facility besides strict adherence to health and safety guidelines. A “Fever Centre” was set up within the steel plant’s premises to check and detect early symptoms of ILI (influenza-like illness) or SARI (severe acute respiratory infection).
JSW Steel continues to undertake stringent safety measures to keep its plants and townships safe through regular sanitization of offices, shop floors, company vehicles, buses and common areas like ATMs at regular intervals. Thermal screening at entry gates and use of face masks are mandatory. All employees and their family members are encouraged to download the AarogyaSetu app to stay informed on Covid risks.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
₹1376 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134013901405 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...