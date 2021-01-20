‘No pHighting please’ says Pune-based Brinton Pharmaceuticals

In the wake of the advertising war between the two FMCG majors - Sebamed and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) - Pune-based Brinton Pharmaceuticals has launched a campaign ‘No pHighting Please’ nudging the two biggies not to fight over pH levels.

The campaign talks about how ‘F’ has been replaced with ‘pH’ in their ad, in a direct reference to the two FMCG giants fighting over pH levels. It intends to send across the message that the pH level of soaps is not an aspect worth fighting for. One of Brinton’s ads mentions that the ‘Big Brothers are fighting for pH 5.5, but my soap is more than that’.

“The ingredients of the soap, its syndet base, whether it contains other harmful chemicals or whether it is PSPM free and more, is what matters. Considering just one aspect and building a campaign over it sends half-baked information to the end consumer. This is exactly why we decided to launch this campaign and educate the consumer, so she can take a more informed call on what could have a major impact on the skin,” said Rahul Darda, Chairman and Managing Director, Brinton Pharmaceuticals,.

The campaign has also been launched to clear the air about what should be considered while purchasing a soap, he said, adding that the company will continue fighting against misinformation. Brinton Pharmaceuticals, in which Tata Capital had invested through its healthcare-focused fund, sells Neobar baby soap.

Earlier this month, HUL dragged German personal care major Sebamed to court after the latter allegedly termed its beauty soaps to detergent bars in an advertisement.

