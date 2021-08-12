Companies

Noopur Chaturvedi appointed CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2021

National Payments Corporation of India, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Noopur Chaturvedi as the Chief Executive Officer of NPCI Bharat BillPay.

“As CEO, Chaturvedi’s mandate is to work on RBI’s vision to scale up the Bharat Bill Pay (BBPS) platform and make it the preferred solution for all bill payments. She will work closely with the BBPS ecosystem to grow digital bill payments with superior customer experience,” NPCI said in a statement.

NPCI Bharat BillPay is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NPCI. It came into effect from April 1, 2021.

