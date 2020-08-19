Novigo Solutions buys stake in Bengaluru-based Nyletech

Novigo Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Mangaluru-based robotic process automation and analytics company, has acquired a stake in the Bengaluru-based Nyletech, an end-to-end IoT-based intelligent solutions company. Nyletech helps large enterprises manage the complexities of their transport operations.

Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, Chief Executive Officer of Novigo Solutions, told BusinessLine that this deal was done to align Nyletech’s offerings to the growing Indian transportation and logistics market, which is expected to further consolidate owing to the digital push and continued reforms pursued by the Centre.

This acquisition of stake will help Nyletech achieve sustained growth as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry and continually grow in the short, medium and long run, he said.

Novigo’s technical team has been working closely with Nyletech engineers over the past six months to re-engineer the platform using modern open source technology on a strong Microservices Architecture, he said.

Nyletech’s ETMS (employee transport management system) and VTS (vehicle tracking system) solutions are widely used by most of the large enterprises in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida and Middle East, he said.

This deal will help further serve the enterprises across the region where Novigo operates, he said. Apart from India, Novigo operates in the US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. It has development centres in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, employs over 300 people.