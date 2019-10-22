Now, TCS will pay double to company’s ‘Hot Talent’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will, now, double the pay of its employees, who have proven to be ‘Hot Talents’.

The IT-major has been trying to attract the top talent in large numbers. To do so, last year, the company launched the TCS National Qualifier Test that attracted nearly 2.2 lakh candidates. The process eliminated the need for TCS to visit each campus and had reduced the hiring time to six weeks from the previous duration of four months. The company had sent offer letters to 30,000 candidates.

“The top people who took our national test, we are offering them another test. If they clear that test, we call them Hot Talent and they are offered double the salary,” Milind Lakkad, Executive Vice President and Global Head – Human Resources, told BusinessLine.

“In addition to that, we decided to do the same for internal employees also. We’ve done it for employees with three years of experience. We’re giving them the same digital test,” Lakkad said.

The rise of digital technologies and rapid changed in skillset requirements are forcing companies like TCS to take a complete relook at talent acquisition procedures. The TCS National Qualifier test allowed them access to talent that weren’t necessarily studying in top colleges.

“We have understood that the IT industry is in a state of transition. For two years, we’ve been systematically operating to change the paradigm in terms of talent hiring, recognising top talent and recognising how we should work with customers in more a open and agile way,” said NG Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer at TCS.

‘Hot talent’ test to be one of the toughest in the industry

“The people who clear the test are absolutely hot digital talent and they are the kind of people probably would go work for investment banks or Google,” he said.

But the ‘hot talent’ test is going to be one of the toughest tests in the industry, promises Subramaniam.

“If they are able to show that they can play at that level and they can code at that level, they deserve that (high) salary,” Subramaniam said.

Out of the 30,000 people who got selected in the national test, TCS has identified 1,300 to take a more advanced test that could prove them to be the hot talent. For internal employees, while it is still work in progress, about 2,500 people have been identified.

“For people coming from outside, the compensation will double if they clear the test. For internal employees, based on their experience, they’ll get a significant hike,” Lakkad said.

TCS is also trying to speed up training time to make fresh recruits productive from their first day of work. Online training through the FrescoPlay platform is helping TCS accelerate the shift towards digitalisation. Now, instead of teaching generic computing skills to everyone, TCS can customise training as per individual strength and business requirement.