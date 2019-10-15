Stocks

TCS shares to turn ex-dividend on Thursday

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services will turn ex-dividend on Thursday. The board had declared an interim dividend of ₹5 and a special dividend of ₹40 a share of ₹1 each.

The dividends will be paid on October 24 to the shareholders, whose names appear on its record books on October 18. That means, investors wishing to receive the dividend from Tata Consultancy Services need to buy the company’s shares by Wednesday. In July too, TCS had paid ₹5 as interim dividend for this fiscal.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
