New Delhi, February 27 India’s drug price regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has fixed retail price of 74 formulations, which include medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure.

The NPPA is mandated to fix or revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

Price revisions by the regulator was decided upon following its 109 th meeting held on February 21.

As per the notification, the NPPA has fixed the price of one tablet of Dapagliflozin Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride at ₹27.75. These medicines find usage in diabetes treatment.

Similarly, the regulator has fixed the price of one tablet of blood pressure lowering medication Telmisartan and Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets at ₹10.92.

Ceiling price of 80 scheduled formulations (NLEM 2022) including the one to treat epilepsy and neutropenia has also been revised, it said.

The ceiling price of one tablet (200mg) of Sodium Valproate has been fixed at ₹3.20. Similarly, the ceiling price of Filgrastim injection (one vial) has been fixed at ₹1,034.51.

The price of one tablet of Hydrocortisone (20 mg), a steroid, has been fixed at ₹13.28.

