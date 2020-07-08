NSDC and Microsoft collaborate to train over 1 lakh youths

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Microsoft have announced a strategic partnership that aims to impart digital skills to more than one lakh youths in India by next year.
Microsoft will collaborate with NSDC’s eSkill India portal to provide free access to learning resources. The tech giant will also conduct digital skilling awareness drives, equipping the next generation of learners with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy.
As part of the partnership, Microsoft’s learning resource center, Microsoft Learn, will be integrated with the eSkill India digital platform to provide access to personalised learning paths and resources that are in-demand in today’s economy.
The learning paths will cover a broad range of skills, from entry-level digital literacy to advanced product-based skilling in critical technologies. This includes AI and cloud computing, providing numerous opportunities for people to reskill and upskill, placing roles that are in-demand within reach of job seekers.
The partnership with NSDC is an extension of Microsoft’s global skilling initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills needed for the Covid economy.
Speaking about the partnership, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said in the official release: “The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills. We are deeply invested in creating a digital skills ecosystem that prepares India’s workforce for jobs of the future. Our partnership with NSDC is a strong step in that direction, equipping learners with easily accessible tools and resources needed to succeed in a digital economy.”
Commenting on the initiative, Dr.Manish Kumar, CEO and MD, NSDC, said: “The collaboration aims at accelerating online learning for enhancing employability of the young workforce in a rapidly evolving digital environment. With a focus on new-age and advanced skills, the initiative will meet the growing demands of our economy.”
The integration of Microsoft Learn on the eSkill India platform will provide learners with customised content and resources, accessible anytime, anywhere.
eSkill India and Microsoft will co-host e-skilling events, webinars, and virtual sessions across the country to support students, training partners, and higher-education trainees enrolled under NSDC’s skill training programs.
The sessions will be designed to drive digital literacy and provide insights into technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing, among others.
