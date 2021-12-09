NTC Group aims to touch ₹5,000 cr in revenue by 2025

The Shah of Mahindra
The Chennai-based NTC Group, a major logistics player, expects a 3X growth in revenue to nearly ₹5,000 crore by 2025, said its CEO R Venkatesh. “Business is picking up as movement of cargo has gained momentum. We will be doing even better than the pre-pandemic level,” he told BusinessLine.
The logistics division will contribute around ₹3,000 crore and ₹2,000 crore will come from the group’s other divisions, including renewables, he said. For the current fiscal year, the group will end with revenue of nearly ₹1,500 crore. “While there will be about 10 per cent growth in the renewable sector, the growth in project and general transport will be 3X,” he said.
A pioneer in handling project logistics and over dimensional cargo, the group specialises in offering end-to-end integrated solutions in the supply chain management space and are a partner of choice for several MNCs.
“We plan to raise private equity funds of €25-30 million by mid next year to help in buying specialised equipment for cargo movement. This will be the company’s first external funding, and after that we will start planning for an IPO in two to three years,” he said.
Venkatesh said that after the successful turnkey project in renewable energy in Sri Lanka, the company has forayed into Saudi Arabia. There are also plans to expand operations in Europe and the US, he said. NTC has a fleet size of around 3,000 vehicles, including prime movers, trailers and multi-axle vehicles.
Venkatesh said that NTC Logistics, the flagship company of NTC Group, has expanded its regional presence and opened a new office in Coimbatore to offer project and contract Logistics services for the customers. The facility will be NTC Logistics’s 31st office space in the country.
The group’s Everrenew Renewable Energy business is also exploring foraying into battery solutions and biomass. The commercial production of windmill manufacturing plant is expected by March 2022, he said.
Both Everrenew and NTC Logistics provide integrated end-to-end logistics solutions in the areas of engineering, infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing, contract, project, technology, international courier, agro-solutions, organic farms and food products development, Venkatesh said.
“We want to be a premier end-to-end logistics and single window EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) services for wind and solar projects. We understand the challenges faced by our customers and we always try and solve them with our state-of-the-art services. Our Group’s vision is to be a pan-India conglomerate in third party logistics, renewable energy and logistics services,” he said.
