State-run NTPC on Monday said that it has achieved a growth of 17.15 per cent in coal despatch from its captive mines during Q1 FY25, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company achieved an impressive coal despatch of 10.194 million tonnes (MT) during Q1 FY25. Whereas coal production stood at 9.862 MT with a growth of nearly 15 per cent by the end of quarter Q1 FY25, the country’s largest power Genco said.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the country’s energy requirements.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. NTPC remains committed to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands.

The CPSU reported a substantial growth of 55 per cent in coal despatch from its captive mines during FY24, as compared to the previous year.

It achieved an impressive coal despatch of 34.15 MT. Coal production stood at 34.38 MT with a growth of nearly 50 per cent Y-o-Y by the end of March 31, 2024.