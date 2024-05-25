Public sector power generator NTPC posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,490.05 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24, up 33 per cent from ₹4,871.5 crore in 2022-23.
The standalone total income of the company for the financial year stood at ₹1,65,707 crore, as against the previous year's total income of ₹1,67,724 crore. The consolidated net profit was up 24.5 per cent from ₹5,208.87 crore in the December quarter, the Ministry of Power added in a release on Saturday.
On a consolidated basis, the total income of the group for FY24 was ₹1,81,166 crore as against the previous year's total income of ₹177,977 crore, registering an increase of 2 per cent. Profit after tax of the group for FY24 was ₹21,332 crore as against the corresponding previous year PAT of ₹17,121 crore, registering an increase of 24.60 per cent.
The company reported revenue from operations at ₹47,622.06 crore, an increase of 7.6 per cent compared to ₹44,253.17 crore a year ago. Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY24 was ₹18,079 crore as against ₹17,197 crore in FY23, an increase of 5 per cent.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the year would be ₹7.75 per equity share as compared to ₹7.25 per equity share last year, the filing added. This is the 31st consecutive year of dividend payments by the power sector public sector unit.
The PSU saw the highest-ever annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in FY24 as compared to 399 billion units in FY23, an increase of 6 per cent. NTPC's standalone gross generation in FY24 was 362 billion units as compared to 344 billion units in the previous year, registering an increase of 5 per cent.
NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 77.25 per cent as against the national average of 69.49 percent during FY24, the power ministry added.
