NTPC gets ₹180 crore as interim dividend from JVs

A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
State-run NTPC has received a total of ₹180 crore as second interim dividend from two of its joint ventures – NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company and NTPC SAIL Power Company – for the financial year 2021-22.
On Tuesday, NTECL, which is NTPC’s 50:50 JV with Tangedco, paid the interim dividend of ₹135 crore (net of TDS) for FY22. The total interim dividend paid to its promoters for the year is ₹488 crore which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by the JV since inception.
Incorporated in 2003, NTECL operates a 1,500 MW coal-based power station at Vallur to the north of Chennai and supplies power mainly to Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry.
NSPCL, a 50:50 JV with SAIL, paid its second interim dividend of ₹45 crore (net of TDS) on Wednesday. The total interim dividend is ₹150 crore. NSPCL has paid a total dividend of ₹1,540 crore since inception.
Formed in 2021, NSPCL took over the captive power plant-II at Durgapur steel plant (2X60 MW) and Rourkela steel plant (2X60 MW) from SAIL. Its objective is to supply power to steel plants at Bhilai, Durgapur and Rourkela on captive basis from its coal-based captive power plants at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) 2X30 MW and 1X14 MW, Durgapur (West Bengal) 2X60 MW and Rourkela (Orissa) 2X60 MW.
