NTPC signs pact for ₹5,000-crore term loan with SBI

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 07, 2019 Published on December 07, 2019

NTPC has signed a term loan agreement for ₹5,000 crore with State Bank of India.

A company statement said that the loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-Month MCLR of the bank and has a door to door tenure of 15 years. The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC.

