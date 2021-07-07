Nucleus Software to onboard 500 engineers in 2021

Mumbai, July 7

Banking solutions company Nucleus Software on Wednesday announced that it is looking to hire 500 fresher engineers from non-metro cities and towns across India by December 2021.

This will be done through tie-ups with engineering colleges in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as through direct hiring. Nucleus already has over 50 tie-ups in place and plans to partner with another 20 colleges in 2021.

The young graduates selected will be trained in an intensive six to 12 weeks programme by Nucleus School of Banking Technology(NSBT) on cutting edge technology for the global financial sector to make them industry ready. NSBT is a dedicated training division focused on helping new recruits train and upgrade their skills while being inducted in the organization.

“We, at Nucleus firmly believe in the demographic dividend that the youth of our country can provide, given the right opportunity and exposure. Engineering graduates from smaller towns and cities have a lot to offer, but their potential is usually left untapped because most corporates do not hire from smaller colleges. We are happy to provide an opportunity to talented young engineers from across India so that they not just get a level playing field but actually thrive,” Vishnu Dusad, MD, Nucleus Software said.

Nucleus Software currently employs around 2,000 people and nearly 200-250 campus hires are absorbed every year. As on date, there are over 380 employees who have spent 10-plus years at Nucleus and over 680 employees have spent 5-plus years.