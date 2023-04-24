Nykaa has appointed at least 14 new senior leaders across technology, finance, business, and marketing to spearhead its next phase of growth. According to the company, the new leaders will join existing leadership, now comprising over 50 leaders, and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth agenda forward.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa, said, “We are excited to welcome each of these new leaders in key roles that drive the company’s important businesses and functions. With a common entrepreneurial ethos and mindset, this leadership team is well poised for success as the Nykaa ecosystem expands in scope and scale.”

Rajesh Uppalapati has joined as the Chief Technology Officer. Having worked for Amazon for 20 years across different roles and geographies and more recently at Intuit, he has a proven track record of delivering successful, world-class, large-scale, performance critical technology projects while leading large teams.

Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur and Amit Kulshrestha have joined the existing technology leadership team. With a collective experience of over 60 years between them across organisations such as Walmart, Amazon, Magicpin and LBB, they take on key roles in product and engineering, helping to drive innovation and growth across the company’s digital platforms.

P Ganesh will be Nykaa’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings with him over 27 years of diverse experience in financial reporting, business finance, taxation, investor relations, banking, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate law, serving as the CFO across companies such as TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

With over 25 years of experience across diversified sectors, at organisations such as Vodafone Idea, Shaadi.com, Ultratech Cement, Viacom18, Sujeet Jain is the company’s Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer. He leads the legal, company secretarial, compliance and regulatory functions.

TV Venkataraman, with over 25 years of experience across companies such as Ashok Leyland, Flipkart, and Aditya Birla Group, will be responsible for the internal audit and risk management charter.

Vishal Gupta, a seasoned veteran, with over 27 years of experience at Unilever has extensive experience across geographies and BPC categories. In his role as the head of beauty consumer business at Nykaa, he leads innovation, brand building, growth and profitability for the business. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the eB2B distribution business. He will spearhead the next leg of growth for these two strategic and high growth businesses.

Sudhakar Y Mhaskar leads innovation at Nykaa’s consumer business as the Chief R&D and Quality Officer. He has over 30 years of experience across Unilever and Marico, with expertise in new product development including packaging, consumer insights, quality, and technical regulations.

Shailendra Singh, with over 16 years of experience at Unilever, supports the beauty e-commerce business in the category and brand management function.

In the marketing team, Sudhansh Kumar will lead the the performance marketing division, while Priya Bellubbi and Suchita Salwan will customer lifecycle management and the content charter, respectively.

They bring with them diverse knowledge and experiences of over 40 years between them across digitally led organisations, including Amazon, Myntra, Livspace, Hotstar and LBB.

Amid declining profit and falling share price, top executives at Nykaa, including Gopal Asthana, Chief Business Officer of the fashion division; Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi; and Chief Executive Officer of wholesale business Vikas Gupta, have resigned recently.

In February, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, reported a 71 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to ₹8 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. It was ₹29 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The share price of the company closed ₹1.55 (1.28 per cent) lower at ₹119.10 on BSE on Monday against its previous close.