Companies

Office sharing start-up WeWork slashes valuation target

PTI New York | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

WeWork has slashed by more than half its valuation target after setting an ambitious goal for the fast-growing office-sharing startup, sources familiar with the company said Thursday.

WeWork’s parent We company is eyeing a target market value of around $20 billion after hearing doubts about its prospects from potential investors over a $47 billion valuation, the sources said.

The startup launched in 2010 touts itself as revolutionising commercial real estate by offering shared, flexible workspace arrangements, and has operations in 111 cities in 29 countries.

Published on September 06, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sun Pharma ordered to undergo a forensic audit by SEBI