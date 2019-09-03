Oil India gets new CMD

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved a proposal to appoint Sushil Chandra Mishra as the Chairman and Managing Director of Oil India Ltd. The proposal was moved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Mishra is currently an Executive Director at OIL.

Mishra will take charge on October 1, 2019 and will hold his post till June 30, 2022.

In another approval, Alok Kumar Gupta, an Executive Director at ONGC, has been appointed to the post of Director (Operations) at ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of the oil and gas major. He has also been appointed till June 30, 2022.

The proposal to appoint R Kesavan, Executive Director at HPCL, as the Director (Finance) also got a nod from the ACC.

Kanak Kumar Ghosh, Executive Director at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, has been appointed as the Director (Projects) at RINL.