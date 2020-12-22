Oil India signs MoU with Assam’s AHECL

Oil India Ltd (OIL), India’s second-largest national exploration and production company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Ltd (AHECL). “The MoU is aimed at establishing a joint institutional framework to facilitate bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration and development and marketing of natural gas in Assam for mutual benefit,” an official statement added.

On the occasion of the signing of the MoU, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowalpraised the efforts of OIL, and appreciated the contribution of the company in the socio-economic development of Assam, the statement added.

Meanwhile, SC Mishra, CMD, OIL, reiterated the commitment of the company in furthering the hydrocarbon exploration and production activities in the State.