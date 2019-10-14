Companies

Oil major Total open to partnership with Adani for solar power, says Patrick Pouyanne

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

Patrick Pouyanne, Total's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer   -  Reuters

The Total Group is open to exploring a partnership with the Adani Group for increasing deployment of solar energy generation facilities.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Total's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said, “We already have a joint venture between Total and EDF where we plan to go to 1 GW of renewable energy power generation capability, and we already have been awarded some 200 MW - 300 MW of projects.”

“This is clearly another topic of potential cooperation with the Adani Group, which is quite large in solar. We are looking at ways to expand this partnership. It is premature, but the Total Group has great ambition, and we plan to have 25 GW of solar in the world, with India an important market,” he added.

Adani Gas Ltd
Adani Power Ltd
