Companies

Oil India reports ₹925.64 crore net profit in Q4 on lower tax

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Board recommends 16 per cent final dividend

Oil India Limited (OIL) has reported a ₹925.64 crore net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-2020. The company had reported a loss of ₹208.54 crore for the same period of the previous financial year.

"The higher profit was on account of OIL adopting the new concessional tax regime introduced by Section 115BAA of Income Tax Act,1961 for the financial year 2019-2020. The effective tax rate under the new regime would be 25.17 per cent. This has resulted in reversal of deferred tax liability of ₹ 821.01 crore during 2019-2020," a company statement said.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹3,583.72 crore, up from ₹3,506.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company Board has recommended a final dividend of 16 per cent or ₹1.60 per share for fiscal 2019-2020.

For the full financial year 2019-2020, net profit stood at ₹2,584.06 crore, down from ₹2,590.14 crore shown in the previous financial year 2018-2019.

Total income for fiscal 2019-2020 was reported at ₹13,648.71 crore, down from ₹15,170 crore during fiscal 2018-2019.

“Crude oil price realisation during the fourth quarter of 2019-2020 got adversely affected due to fall in international crude oil prices because of COVID-19 and collapse in understanding between OPEC and Russia on continued production cuts," the statement said.

Crude oil price realisation for the quarter stood at $52.18 a barrel, down from $61.76 a barrel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the full financial year 2019-2020, crude oil price realisation was at $60.75 a barrel, down from $ 6850 a barrel in 2018-2019.

OIL also said that one of the gas producing wells in Baghjan field suddenly became very active while work was on.

The effort to control the blowout is going on. Due to blow out, there is production loss of about 80,000 standard cubic meters per day of natural gas which is only about 1 per cent of OIL’s daily natural gas production, the statement added.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Quarterly Results
Oil India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Brightcom net profit flat at ₹107 crore Q4