Ola announces ‘Hyercharger Network’ for e-scooters

Ola Electric on Thursday revealed its plans for providing charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers and unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network – its high speed charging network for its Ola Scooter, to be launched in the coming months.

The Ola Hypercharger Network is expected to be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in five years. In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

Ola Hypercharger will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network - The Ola Scooter can be charged 50 per cent in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range, providing superior range confidence. Ola Hyperchargers will be found in city centres and dense business districts as stand alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more, ensuring that Ola Electric customers always have a Hypercharger nearby.

The Ola Hypercharger network, being built by Ola along with partners, will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers the convenience of charging at home by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

Announcing these plans in a press briefing, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this. By creating the world’s largest and densest 2-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric.”

Ola Hypercharger network will offer an effortless and seamless charging experience to Ola customers. They have to simply arrive at a charging location and plug their scooter into the charging point. Customers can easily monitor the charging progress in real time on the Ola Electric app and the same app can be used to seamlessly pay for the charging as well.

Ola Scooter is a tech-driven electric vehicle with industry leading range and speed. It will be manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory which is being built at record-speed in Tamil Nadu, India, with its first phase to be ready this summer. The electric two-wheeler will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all and will help accelerate India’s transition to sustainable, clean and electric mobility.