Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s shares rose 0.52 per cent to ₹99.06 at 11:25 am on the BSE.

A businessline report had earlier said that, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal had taken steps to fuel his AI startup.

Aggarwal has pledged 4.83 crore shares representing 1.1 per cent of Ola Electric’s equity or 3.65 per cent of his shareholding. According to the report, the pledge will secure debentures issued by Krutrim SI Designs.

Ola Electric recently announced plans to open 3,200 new stores by December 2024, reaching deeper into tier-I and tier-II cities.