The US has given nod to possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of equipment, including of communication and sensor, for MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters to India which is worth $1.17 billion.

India contracted 24 Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters for Indian Navy at a cost of $2.2 billion following a 2020 deal with Lockheed Martin. Of them, nine have been inducted by the Indian Navy forces and supply of remaining batches of 15 copters have been delayed.

The equipment, as per the US State Department announcement of December 2, includes the sale of 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRSs) for the MH-60R helicopters.

Also read: A vessel collides with Indian Navy submarine

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Congress that “the proposed sale will improve India’s capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities”.

“India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces,” the notification stated.

The US go ahead to empower the helicopters with better communication, sensor and logistics equipment comes when President Joe Biden is about to complete his stint and Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Indian Navy is looking to receive delivery of the remaining 15 MH-60R helicopters from the US towards the end of next year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit