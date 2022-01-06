Ola Electric producing 1,000 scooters a day: Bhavish Aggarwal

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Electric vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric has said it is producing about 1000 scooters a day. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ola Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said the company will open a purchase window for remaining customers.
“Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon,” said Aggarwal.
Recently, the Ola CEO claimed that all vehicles that were due for delivery in December 2021 have been dispatched.
The company has setup its manufacturing unit, Ola Futurefactory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It is a 500-acre set up for the production of Ola’s two-wheeler EVs and is said to have the capacity to produce 1 crore electric scooters per year.
Read more: Ola Electric says dispatched e-scooters to all buyers
In December 2021, Ola Electric has raised ₹398 crore from Temasek along with the participation of Edelweiss, IIFL, VSS Investco, and Bollywood actors such as Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani among others, according to the company’s regulatory filings.
In September, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others investors, at a valuation of $3 billion.
Ola Electric has recently announced that its EV charging station, Ola Hyperchargers, will be free for use till June 2022 for all customers. Hypercharger rollout is said to have started across cities and the company will set up over 4,000 charging points though next year. The charging points are expected to become operational in 6-8 weeks.
