Ola Electric to produce electric cars in India in 2024

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated on: Aug 15, 2022
The most ambitious car project ever undertaken in India: CEO

Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will produce electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.

"This is the most ambitious car project ever undertaken in India," Aggarwal said while announcing the plans at a virtual event coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Published on August 15, 2022
