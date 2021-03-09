Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
ONGC may get marketing freedom to sell its crude oil to whomsoever it wants to in the domestic market. This will help the company take advantage of soaring crude oil prices.
The public sector oil and gas explorer and producer has been pushing for freedom to sell its crude production to domestic consumers at market prices, instead of being bound by the Centre’s allocation system. A senior official told BusinessLine, “we have proposed that the government can collect royalties according to whatever formula they wish, but leave it to the company on whom to sell to. Seeing the trend of this government of taking reform initiatives in the sector we hopeful of the positive results.”
The Cabinet is expected to take a final decision on the proposal.
At present, the government allocates ONGC’s crude production to various Indian refineries. Abolishing the allocation system will not have a significantly adverse impact on the refiners as they anyway import about 85 per cent of their crude requirement, the official said.
On the other hand, market freedom for its crude production would give ONGC the ability to price heavy and light crudes differently. “We get the same price for all our crude. But we strongly feel that certain crude like Bombay High can command premium over even Brent,” the official said.
“There are buyers for heavier crude like Reliance’s refinery or Indian Oil’s Panipat refinery. Those refineries which are not suited for heavy crude can buy lighter crude at the right price,” the official added.
ONGC’s share price has nearly doubled since November as international crude prices have bounced back after a Covid-induced nosedive. Brent crude on Monday crossed the $70-per-barrel mark for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.
However, not being able to market its production freely among domestic buyers continues to hinder ONGC’s ability to rake in revenue during what would otherwise have been a lucrative period for the firm.
ONGC produced 20.63 million tonnes in the financial year ended March 2020. For the April-January period of the ongoing financial year, the firm’s crude production stood at 16.93 million tonnes.
Meanwhile, rising crude prices, combined with historically high taxes, have sent retail prices of petrol and diesel soaring across the country. Over the past 10 days, however, oil marketing companies have kept prices stable amidst elections in several States.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...