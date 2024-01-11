On New Year’s Eve 2023, India’s food delivery platforms experienced a significant surge with a record 6.5 million gross orders, marking an 18 per cent increase compared to NYE22, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

This trend reflects the growing popularity of online food ordering during New Year celebrations, evident from the rise in orders from 5.5 million during NYE22 and 5 million during NYE21.

The spike in orders was observed nationwide, with metros, Tier-1 cities, and other Indian cities showing similar growth in order volumes. Customers praised platforms for early delivery, attractive discounts, high-quality food, and special packaging tailored for the occasion.

The day saw a remarkable start, with the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for breakfast orders (between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.) reaching 1.5–2 times the daily average of the year. GMV peaked during dinner and late-night orders, reaching 2.5–3 times the average of other days.

Not only did customers order larger volumes, but they also spent more per order, with the average order value estimated to be up to 30 per cent higher than on regular days. Consumers indulged in premium restaurant orders, enhancing their celebration experience.

New Year’s Eve proves crucial for online food delivery services, as highlighted by similar trends during events like the IPL, Cricket World Cups, and Diwali. Abhijit Routray, Associate Partner at Redseer, emphasised the significance of NYE23’s record-breaking orders, noting the widespread momentum across India and various city tiers as a testament to the vast opportunities in the country.