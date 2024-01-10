Food delivery platform Zomato has introduced daily payouts for emerging restaurant players listed on its platform. Small eateries will be able to switch to daily payouts from the traditional weekly payout system at no extra cost, the company said in a blogpost on January 10. Currently, this option is being made available for restaurant partners who receive 100 or fewer orders a month.

“Our discussions with various restaurant partners highlighted the financial challenges smaller eateries face, using the traditional weekly payout system. This feature is designed to address this critical need for more frequent access to earnings,” the company said in its blogpost.

It noted that emerging restaurant owners face countless challenges while growing their businesses and competing with established restaurants. “ Among the most crucial factors for their success are efficient working capital and a steady cash flow,” Zomato said.

It added that the switch from weekly to daily payouts can be done without any additional fees besides daily settlements of transactions based on sales from three days prior.

“Currently available for restaurant partners who receive 100 or fewer orders a month, this feature is just one step in our ongoing efforts to support the restaurant industry. We remain committed to exploring innovative ways to empower restaurant partners to succeed in a highly competitive market,” the company added.