OTO partners with PURE EV to accelerate adoption of electric 2-wheelers

Two-wheeler buying and financing platform OTO said on Thursday it has partnered with EV maker PURE EV to accelerate adoption of such vehicles in the country.

Under the partnership, PURE EV vehicles will be made available through the OTO’s platform across five cities, with the collaboration aiming to sell and finance over 1,000 two-wheelers by December in addition to expanding business pan-India, OTO said in a release.

Also, the EV maker will showcase its range of scooters to e-bikes on the OTO platform and offer flexible financing options for customers such as affordable interest rates and the innovative ownership monthly instalments (OMIs) to customers, it said.

OTO recently raised $6 million in a Series A investment round led by Matrix Partners India to expand business.

“The Indian two-wheeler market has maintained a steady growth. While this has been driven by internal combustion vehicles, we take great pride in partnering with PURE EV in the journey of transforming the Indian market by making ownership of EV more accessible,” said Sumit Chhazed, Co-founder, OTO.

With PURE EV, which has a global presence, the platform is looking at disrupting the market and offering a bouquet of innovative financial solutions like never before, he added.

OTO’s robust growth and collection performance garnered strong interest post-pandemic from various banks and NBFCs and got it multiple lending partners with the commitment of lending over ₹250 crore on the platform for the next 12 months, the start-up said.

Rohit Vadera, Co-founder, PURE EV said, “We recognise that OTO has developed the discovery platform and financing options that will bring PURE EV to a larger set of customers and push towards greater adoption.” Founded in 2018 by IIT-Mumbai alumnus Sumit Chhazed and Harsh Saruparia, the Bengaluru-based company has presence across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Mysuru.

The start-up operates a financing model for 2-wheelers where the buyer pays an upfront amount like any other loan but gets up to 35 per cent lower EMIs with an option to retain, return or upgrade at the end of the tenure.

The platform works in partnership with various banks and NBFCs to provide a hassle-free financing options to its customers besides providing full auto lifecycle management, from credit underwriting to insurance, maintenance, and eventual resale of the vehicle.