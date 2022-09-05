OYO plans to onboard 600 hotels by the end of CY22

Hospitality company OYO plans to increase its service base in the south by adding 600 storefronts. Currently, it operates around 1,350 properties across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry.

Based on its surveys and the upcoming festival season, the company is optimistic about its growth plans. According to the company, cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are among the top ten business markets in India, while Kochi, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry are the major cities for its leisure market business.

To connect with the customers, it has added features such as ‘Pay at Hotel’, nearby stays, easy cancellation policies and search by location based on consumer feedback. Additionally, the unicorn aims to hire 50 revenue leads in South India by December 2022.

One of its focus areas is domestic travel, and it currently has multiple brands across various categories, including 4 By OYO, 5 By OYO, OYO Rooms, Townhouse Oak, and Townhouse, across multiple cities in India. OYO offers hotel access to customers through its app and website, and also lists hotels with multiple online travel agents.