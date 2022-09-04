Temp staff hiring on the rise as festival demand kicks in

New Delhi

With expectations of the festival season demand to be back with a bang after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, temp staff hiring is also anticipated to see a spike.

As consumers return to in-store shopping, experts and industry players predict a sharp increase in temp staff hiring in segments such as FMCG, electronic goods retail stores, entertainment and hospitality, and also in e-commerce and logistics.

According to Balasubramanian A, Vice President, TeamLease Services, over 5 lakh short-term jobs are expected to be created this festival season. “A lot of these would be for store promoters or feet on street salespersons in consumer durables and electronics as well as some jobs for service engineers and in call centres,” he said.

In-store shopping growth

In terms of in-store promoters, about 20-25 per cent incremental jump in hiring is expected with short-term contracts ranging from 45 to 90 days, he said, adding that it is likely about half of them may get retained post the festival season due to sustained demand.

“Despite the rise of online shopping during the pandemic, people want to do in-store shopping of electronics and consumer durables,” he said.

The festival season is typically from August 15 to mid-January and a lot of hiring in these segments is understood to have started already. The demand for temp staff will not just be concentrated in metros but also in tier-II cities.

Spike in e-comm sector

Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation agreed that a resurgence of in-person job roles is expected in segments such as retail, consumer (FMCG and consumer durables), entertainment and malls.

“Besides this, hospitality will be the area where large seasonal hiring will take place — after almost three years — as Covid is ebbing and consumers are returning to in-person shopping,” he said, adding that e-commerce, logistics, and delivery do increase hiring for the festive peaks and that is expected as normal each year.

“E-commerce hiring peaks with approximately 20-25 per cent additional hires during this period and similar numbers are expected, whereas retail and consumer hiring might touch 30 per cent higher than non-seasonal peaks,” Bhatia noted.

Sales (in-store, on-field), delivery staff, pickers and packers in warehouses, customer care executives in the hospitality industry, chefs, and kitchen staff in these industries are some of the job roles in high demand, he added.